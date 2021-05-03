Tig Notaro announces animated HBO comedy special

Tig Notaro Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for US-Ireland Alliance

If her cool-defining appearance in the trailer for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead was your first exposure to Tig Notaro, prepare to be mildly confused and/or disappointed (though you shouldn’t be): HBO announced today that it’s giving her a new comedy special, and in a somewhat odd twist, the whole thing’s going to be fully animated. HBO says this is going to be the first-ever animated stand-up special, though we’d like to see the math on that because surely someone out there has animated an entire stand-up special before. Animated specific bits or routines is pretty common, but nobody has said, “hey, let’s just do the whole thing” until now?

Anyway, the special is going to be produced by Ellen DeGeneres, who said in a statement that she thought Notaro should put Dory in it since it’s going to be animated, which is… not that funny. Notaro, meanwhile, said in a statement of her own that she was “DRAWN to the idea of creating a fully animated hour” after seeing animated versions of her other stand-up work (a much funnier statement), and added that it was a “joyful experience” to turn a solitary art form like stand-up into a collaborative effort with input from all the people who worked on the animation. A press release says that part was handled by Six Point Harness, which has produced stuff like Hair Love, Lazor Wulf, and Waffles + Mochi. The special will be release on HBO and HBO Max this summer.