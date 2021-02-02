Photo : Greg Gayne/Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, February 2. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete second season): Tiffany Haddish is a funny person. This is known. Funny people often have a knack for identifying this same quality in others. This is not a universal rule, but hey, it’s true at least of Tiffany Haddish, as demonstrated by the first season of They Ready, a collection of six short standup sets from comics Haddish admires. And it turns out there are six more people Tiffany Haddish thinks are funny, because here’s season two!

This season’s comics include Dean Edwards, Kimberly Clark, Tony Woods, Barbara Carlyle, Godfrey, and Erin Jackson. This season’s cool outfits include the red leather outfit Haddish is wearing in the still for this trailer, which is wild and definitely should not work but absolutely does.

Regular coverage

Wild card + for kids

Kid Cosmic (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken returns with this series about a creative kid and his free-wheelin’ gramps whose lives change when The Kid “discovers 5 Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship.” After that, some aliens naturally try to steal the stones back, and so The Kid forms a team of enthusiastic but inept heroes to protect their town. So maybe this isn’t so much “for kids” as it is “for people who like fun.”