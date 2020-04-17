On TLC’s new show Dragnificent, four RuPaul’s Drag Race veterans seek to transform regular women into their best selves just in time for huge life events. In the season premiere, which drops Sunday night at 11pm, Jujubee, Bebe Zahara Benet, Thorgy Thor, and Alexis Michelle help counsel a bride who can’t find the right dress for her upcoming nuptials. Like so many TLC shows, the bride is struggling not just because she can’t find the right dress, but because something else in her life is holding her back. Together, the queens help the bride—and other people throughout the season—push through their personal challenges and become their best selves.

The A.V. Club talked to Thorgy Thor, Jujubee, Bebe Zahara Benet, and Alexis Michelle earlier this year about the power of a good makeover, and why it’s so important that everyone gets to do a little bit of drag every once in a while.