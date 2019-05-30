Photo: VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, 9 p.m.): This season of Drag Race has had its ups (that Yvie/Brooke Lynn lip sync!) and downs (Justice! For! Nina! West!), but however you might feel about this final four, one of them becomes America’s Next Drag Superstar tonight.

Here they are (plus an eliminated queen—miss you, girl), in case you’ve already forgotten who’s in the mix. That’s not an impossibility, sadly.

Whoever loses, we all win, because Kate Kulzick will file her recap.

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.): First-season finale

iZombie (The CW, 8 p.m.)

A.P. Bio (NBC, 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.): A.P. Bio got canceled. That blows. The upside is, we get not one but two episodes tonight. Enjoy this gem while you still can.