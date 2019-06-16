Photo: Jennifer Clasen (HBO)

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 16.



Top pick

Big Little Lies (HBO, 9 p.m.): This life is full of contradictions. What seems wise in one moment may be revealed to be folly in the next; what’s clearly a bad decision can have unexpectedly positive results. But here’s one clear, undeniable truth: One should never, ever mess with Amabella Klein, lest hellfire rain down upon one’s head.

To be fair, one really shouldn’t mess with the children of any of the women in Monterey, lest hellfire rain down upon one’s head. But Renata Klein (Laura Dern) is especially “Shakespearean,” as one character calls her this season, and we’ll see some of that sturm und drang in tonight’s episode. Gwen Ihnat has her glass of wine and ocean view at hand, and is ready to recap.

Regular coverage

Jessica Jones (Netflix, ongoing): final episodes, including series finale

Wild card

Euphoria (HBO, 10 p.m., series premiere): We’re lukewarm at best, on Euphoria, HBO’s new Zendaya-starring series about high school students navigating drugs, sex, social media, and life in general, but it’s likely to be quite the subject of conversation this weekend, and if nothing else, it looks like a million bucks. Here’s Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya on the series:

Throughout the first stretch of the series, the question of who exactly this series is for needles the mind. It’s about Gen Z but certainly isn’t aimed at them. And that’s not necessarily a recipe for undoing—plenty of teen shows are made for adults or at least for teens and adults in tandem. But there’s an unnerving sense throughout Euphoria that this is a kaleidoscope into modern teen life framed by and packaged for older viewers who become voyeurs of these teens. Look how much they swear, they have sex, they get high, the show practically screams over and over and over. It doesn’t feel edgy so much as a razor’s edge indiscriminately slicing through the air, targetless and wild.

Read more of Kayla review here.