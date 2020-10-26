Photo : Spectrum

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, October 26. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Temple (Spectrum, 3:01 a.m.): Mark Strong stars in this creepy U.K. drama, premiering on Spectrum tonight. As Marah Eakin noted in her Random Roles interview with the Kingsman and Shazam! star, Strong’s latest role sees him playing Daniel, “a troubled and duplicitous doctor who’s performing illegal surgeries in a cavernous room below a London tube station... [His] motives are mostly pure, but what started as a good idea may have unintended consequences for himself and those around him.” Sounds properly intriguing to us. While U.K. audiences already know Temple’s secrets, as it has already aired across the pond, the series will make its Stateside debut today.

Regular coverage

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild Card

The Eric Andre Show (Cartoon Network, 12 a.m.): After delivering a dynamic stand-up special earlier this year, Eric Andre is back behind the desk for season five of The Eric Andre Show. We got a little preview of the depravity promised on the show in Andre’s Jimmy Kimmel interview, as reported on by our own Dennis Perkins. But here’s the trailer to properly whet your appetite for more of Andre’s absurdity.