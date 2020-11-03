B Positive (CBS): Premieres November 5

Thomas Middleditch needs a kidney in this multi-cam sitcom from Chuck Lorre and series creator Marco Pennette. In B Positive, the Silicon Valley alum stars as Drew, a tightly wound therapist and divorced dad who ends up even more on edge after he finds out he’s in renal failure. It seems Drew is about as adept as Richard Hendricks at cultivating lasting relationships: He has no real friendships, and his dynamic with his daughter, Maddie (AJ And The Queen’s Izzy G), is best described as “fraught.” But Drew might get another lease on life, thanks to Gina (Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford), an old high school acquaintance who, for some reason, is willing to part with her kidney for someone who looks down on her (for most of the premiere, anyway). Early episodes of B Positive suggest Gina and Drew will learn to look at life from each other’s perspectives, making organ jokes along the way. [Danette Chavez]