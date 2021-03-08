This mess of a Bachelor season blessedly nears its end

Photo : Craig Sjodin/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, March 8. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.): You could make an argument for any traditional episode of The Bachelor being the strangest of a given season, but normally it would be pretty difficult to beat “Fantasy Suites Week,” better known as “the one where they maybe bone.” It’s always pretty nuts, but in this particular season? There’s only one episode that could be weirder: next week’s finale.

Enjoy what could be/should be/probably isn’t Chris Harrison’s last episode of The Bachelor, and send good thoughts to Gwen Ihnat as she recaps this mess.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.)



Wild cards

Ride With Norman Reedus (AMC, 12:06 a.m, season-five premiere): If you’re preemptively mourning the end of Men In Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam And Graham or have not yet stopped missing The Wine Show, perhaps it’s time to hop on a bike with a star of The Walking Dead. The fifth season premiere of Ride sees Reedus head to the North Island of New Zealand with Josh Brolin.