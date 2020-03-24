This is it: One Day At A Time is back

Photo : Pop TV

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 24. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

One Day At A Time (Pop TV, 9:30 p.m., fourth season premiere): “It’s a bit much to describe the premiere, ‘Checking Boxes,’ as a mission statement for the latest iteration of One Day At A Time (which began its life on CBS, and is now airing on a ViacomCBS-owned network). But the show keeps its heart firmly on its sleeve, exploring Elena and Syd’s fears of what their relationship will look like in another year, and a new romance for Alex. As Nora, Raquel Justice is a charming addition to the cast; she wins over the audience as readily as her character wins over Lydia. Penelope’s love life, or lack thereof, is also a primary concern for the show; she may have chosen herself at the end of season three, but she knows being a ‘badass feminist’ and feeling lonely aren’t mutually exclusive.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air review, then join the Alvarez family in their living room tonight.

Can you binge it?: Yes. The first three delightful seasons are still available on Netflix—though the premiere makes a point of filling new viewers in on all the pertinent details, so you can start from this point and be fine. (Those early seasons are wonderful, though! Check them out!)

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.): Fourth-season finale

Council Of Dads (NBC, 10:02 pm): Series premiere drop-in review, special date and time

Wild card

Hot Ones: The Game Show (TruTV, 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.): Jeff Goldblum’s visit to the Hot Ones table airs tonight on TruTV, after “the sauce proves too hot to handle for one team, resulting in the first-ever TKO.”