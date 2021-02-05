This Black History Month, Hulu requests Your Attention Please

Your Attention Please Photo : Hulu

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, February 5, and Saturday, February 6. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Your Attention Please: The Series (Hulu, Friday, 12:01 a.m., season two premiere): To commemorate Black History Month, Hulu will release the second season of this docuseries, hosted by actor Craig Robinson. Your Attention Please will feature 12 prominent Black innovators and creators, including NFL assistant running backs coach Jennifer King, stuntwoman Jazzy Ellis, and archaeologist Justin Dunnavant. A new episode drops every Friday throughout February, and will be accompanied by a weekly podcast featuring intimate conversations with talent featured in the show.

Regular coverage

WandaVision (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:29 p.m.): Daniel Levy—writer, producer, star of Schitt’s Creek—makes his debut as an SNL host this weekend, accompanied by Phoebe Bridgers as the musical guest. Look for Dennis Perkins’ recap of the episode.

Wild cards

The Snoopy Show (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Snoopy is back! The new animated series stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. In Kevin Johnson’s B review, he describes, “There are classic, recognizable gags, like Lucy’s acerbic putdowns and Patty’s inability to recognize Snoopy as an actual dog, and some more ‘modern,’ cartoon-ier gags, like an extended bit where Snoopy tries to do chores for Lucy but completely screws things up in over-the-top ways. The Snoopy Show generally eschews dark comedy and only dabbles in the more philosophical struggles of the ways life can be a dark, consistent drag, where small moments of joy or contentment can feel momentous, mostly depicted through Charlie Brown himself.”

Strip Down Rise Up (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This documentary film, which hails from Academy Award-nominated director Michèle Ohayonan, offers an intimate film look into the lives of a diverse and vibrant group of women who heal their trauma and body image issues through sensual movement and the art of pole dancing.

Malcolm & Marie (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “One irony of Malcolm & Marie is that its vindictive bellyaching about judging a film on its own terms is much more interesting than the actual relationship at the center of the film. The performances remain trapped in a self-conscious mode, merely mimicking the cadence and tempo of a romance-fracturing fight.” Read the rest of Vikram Murthi’s C- review of the Zendaya and John David Washington film.

Bliss (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): In his C+ review of this new sci-fi drama starring Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek, Jesse Hassenger praises Wilson’s performance but writes that the film doesn’t “reaches the loopy heights, or the genuinely oddball personality, of Vanilla Sky.”