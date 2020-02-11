This Bachelor season is way too toxic to be fun

Photo : Francisco Roman ( ABC )

This 24th Bachelor season kicked off with a mega-ton of drama, but it was a good kind of drama. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown showed up out of nowhere, threatening to usurp the whole operation, to the consternation of the twentysome women Pilot Peter had just agreed to start dating. In the end, Hannah had to depart (to go off and win the Dancing With The Stars mirror ball), leaving us with the usually plethora of women but absolutely no drop in drama levels.



Every Bachelor/Bachelorette season has a villain, a shit-stirrer, but usually those people ate in the minority. They’re slightly fun to love to hate, but it’s even more enjoyable to see them get their comeuppance from the other contestants. The problem with this season of The Bachelor is that there are so many villains, leaving us with very few people to root for. These Bachelor contestants are like a hydra: L op of f Alayah’s head, and mean girl Sydney’s head pops right up . Victoria F. goes off on Mykenna for being too emotional, then falls apart every time Peter wants to talk to her. Tammy initially seemed to be fu n, then tra sh -talked everyone the second they left the room. As Natasha put it last week: “Dealing with Tammy and My kenna and all the drama, it’s just not fun. ” O r t ake it from a former Bachelor contestant (from Colton’s season):

This week, we head to Peru on the neverending Bachelor tour, apparently land of alpacas. Of the final six, three (Kelsey, Victoria F., and Natasha) are straight-up drama queens, while Hannah Ann has kind of skirted around the edges of K elsey-fueled champagne-gate. Kelley is down to earth, but doesn’t really seem to be that interested in Peter, which leaves us with Madison, who, so far at least , appears to be delightful. It’s amazing that we even have feelings about her, since all the Bachelor conversations so far consist of relationship non sequitu r shop talk, with the two players discussing following their heart, what they’re looking for, what they cou ld possibly hope to find in each other. Granted, yo u coul d say that about ever y single Bachelor season, but without a lot of chemi stry to latch onto, the lack of substance is painfully obvious.

Pa rt of t he problem, as has been highl ighted over the past few weeks, is the lack of a dynam ic lead. While Peter famously had sex four ti mes with Hannah Brown in a windmill in Greece and was charming as a smitten suitor, he lacks the strength to have faith in his own decisions. H e can go from “I have 100% confidence that I know what I’m doing” to “I just feel like I’m doing this all wrong and I’m messing up ” in a matter of minutes in the same episode. Colton might not have seemed like the sharpest knife in the drawer either, but at least he had the wherewithal to not play she-said/ she-said, instead sending home two girls that were trash-talking each other. Peter sent home the toxic Alayah but had second thoughts, so she reemerged f rom usually permanent Bachelor banishment the following week. A fter Alayah received the group date rose after not even going on the group date, pissing off the whole house (“such a bad de cision on his part! ” exclaimed one contestant), Peter then sent her home for the second time . He appears to ha ve the spine of a jellyfish. You’d think he would have learned a lesson from th e catfishing Luke P. from h is own Bachelorette season— but he actually asked Alayah, “Why is everybody so against you?”

The u nnecessary drama is painful, but the ennui may be even worse. This week was an excruc i atingly bo ring episode, w ith a pointless date with Natasha, who got sent home, and an only sligh tly better one with champagne-gate Kelsey (typical date claptrap jargon: “this relationship is our own and we’r e doing it our way”) , who stayed. The other gi rls have figured out th at Pe ter actually appears to be drawn to drama, and Victoria F. and Hannah Ann apparently know a sucker when they see one, so they turned on the waterworks, and go t to stay. Reaso nable, down-to-earth Chicago attorney Kelley got sent hom e, apparentl y just for being so reasonable. Peter’s decision-making skills are suspect enough to possibly make you reconsider flying Delta, where he works as a pilot.

Why is this season so much worse than previous ones? One is the well- meaning yet giant gaping black hole of personality at its center. But also, it’s just not fun seeing women at each ot he r’s throats all the time. Now that we’re do w n to only four contestants, the drama shoul d be lessened— but are we really supposed to forget the fact that Kelsey screeched at Hannah Ann over mistakenly stealing her champagne bottle in the first few weeks of the show, and now they’re hugging ? It’s definitely possible, faced with a potentially bland lead, th at the producers vetted on t he si de of strong-personality women for th is season’s contestants. And they did bring the drama . Bu t what this season lacks is instances of women actually supporting each other, even in this outlandish, televis ed quest. Only a small portion of Bachelors are still with th e women they p icked in the finale, after all, so what were Tammy, Mykenna, et al. being so cutthroat about? The prize i s a po ten tial future with a cute airline pilot, not a millio n dollars cash money. Knowing that your odds are about 5% going in, wouldn’t a better option be to hang in there and and have fun in these fabulous, glamorous countries rather than tearing everyone and everyt hing down with you?

Which makes it even more of a shame that Kelley got sent home tonight. Like us, she seemed to be completely over the drama, and could not believe that Peter would pick th e sulky Vi ctoria F. , who accused him of always being “in a mood” when he was with her, over h erself. But Kelley sho uld have seen the writing on the wall. When she tried to exp lain t o Peter than a relationship “can be easy and it can be fun,” he looked at her like she was speaki ng Sanskrit . She was absolu tel y right, though; how coul d you even think about a lifetime commitment to someone who threw a conniption fit over a champagne bottle? You coul d actually also apply Kelley’s description to The Bachelor itself: It can be fun, but definitely not this season.