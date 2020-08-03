The Swamp (HBO): premieres August 4

Of all the slogans from Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign that seemed like bizarre lies from an alternate universe where everyone is stupid, “drain the swamp” was certainly… one of them. The idea was that Trump was a regular guy (he’s not) who isn’t beholden to lobbyists or corporate interests (he is, and worse), so electing him and candidates like him would help purge Washington of corrupt career politicians who are just in it for money (ha ha ha). HBO’s The Swamp, which comes from Get Me Roger Stone’s Daniel DiMauro and Morgan Pehme, is about three Republican Congressmen (Thomas Massie, Ken Buck, and Matt Gaetz) who have tried to follow through on Trump’s “drain the swamp” promise even as Trump himself seems more interested in filling the swamp with more sludge and toxic gas. Beyond those three, though, The Swamp frames itself as an inside look into how politics really works—so it’s like a Schoolhouse Rock segment where nobody sings and everyone is evil. [Sam Barsanti]