Photo: Russ Martin (FX)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, May 29. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

What We Do In The Shadows (FX, 10 p.m., first-season finale): Dark greetings, readers! It’s an exciting time in the lives of your favorite TV vampires. The first season finale of What We Do In The Shadows have arrived, and in it, that titular we will do things in the shadows.

One of those things: exploring their family trees.

“The Gang Does 23 And Me” sounds like a hell of an It’s Always Sunny presence, which seems fitting. This first season has been a pleasure, and Katie Rife is ready to send off Long Island’s finest dark beings off in style.

Regular coverage

Jane The Virgin (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.): 10th-season premiere

Wild card

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8 p.m., 11th-season premiere): Sometimes, a person just needs to sit down with a nice sandwich and watch people perform dazzling feats of athleticism and/or fall down a lot. If tonight is one such night for you, then this is a fortuitous listing. Enjoy the Los Angeles qualifiers.