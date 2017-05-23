There's finally a production date for the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam film

Dwayne Johnson has been tied to the Black Adam film for over 10 years, even before the addition of Shazam to the DCEU. The film has maintained a rather comfortable residency in Developmental Hell while Johnson has kept himself busy with other franchises. Though the antihero’s existence was acknowledged via a brief tease in Zachary Levi’s Shazam!, there still hadn’t been any confirmed word from DC as to when the dedicated solo film would come into fruition. Thanks to a rather detailed fan sculpture, now we know.

When Twitter user @TheKingsLetter tweeted a picture of sculpture depicting Johnson posing broodingly with the cape, Johnson responded with a nice surprise for us all: a firm Black Adam production date. It looks like he’ll be suiting up July of next year .

Per ComingSoon, Black Adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directed Johnson’s high-action film adaptation of the just-okay Disney theme park staple, Jungle Cruise. Johnson will also co-produce the film alongside Beau Flyn, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia.