Melody Hurd and Deborah Ayorinde in Them; Melanie Scrofano in Wynonna Earp Photo : Courtesy of Amazon Studios; Photo: Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./SYFY

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top picks

Them (Amazon Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): “Them is certainly a welcome addition to the Black horror cadre that doesn’t seek to sanitize what is truly terrifying to Black people: racists and the past traumas that can literally haunt. It gets painfully uncomfortable, particularly in the two ‘Covenant’ episodes, but although ‘trauma porn’ is often used to describe such renderings, there is nothing gratuitous or pornographic in its depictions of Black trauma. Perhaps in this regard, the exceptional performances of the cast are both blessing and curse.” Read the rest of M Shelly Conner’s review of this horror anthology here. It stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Melody Hurd, Allison Pill.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy, Friday, 10 p.m., series finale): This fandom-beloved supernatural Western drama comes to an end after four seasons with episode 12, “Old Souls.” In her tribute to the show, Lisa Weidenfeld writes that “Wynonna Earp may have had a run marred by forces beyond its control, but at least in the case of its titular heroine, she got the chance to rise above them.” The drama stars Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell.

Regular coverage

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11.29 p.m.): A Promising Young Carey Mulligan makes her debut as SNL host with musical guest Kid Cudi.

Movie night

Thunder Force (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play best friends and unlikely superheroes in this drama, written and directed by Ben Falcone. It also stars Bobby Cannavale, Jason Bateman, Pom Klementieff, Melissa Leo, and Sarah Baker. Look for Katie Rife’s review on the site today.

Night In Paradise (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “The visual storytelling in this dark and violent character study is impeccable. South Korean writer-director Park Hoon-jung specializes in angular compositions and elegant transitions, directing the hell out of a bleak journey through the gangster life. Night In Paradise is an exceptional resource for anyone trying to understand how stories can be told within the frame, even as it consistently trips on its relentless grimdark tendencies.” Here’s Jason Shawhan’s entire review of this South Korean crime drama, which stars Uhm Tae-gu, Jeon Yeo-been, Park Ho-san, and Cha Seung-won.

Two Distant Strangers (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): The streaming platform has acquired the rights for and is releasing this Academy Award-nominated live action short film from directors Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe. It tells the story of cartoonist Carter James (Joey Badas$$), who just wants to get home to his dog but keeps getting thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter with a police officer (Andrew Howard) that forces him into a time loop.

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): This Turkish political comedy, directed by Andaç Haznedaroglu, focuses on an older woman named Gulseren, who narrates her lifestory to her grandson. She recalls her rebellious childhood in Istanbul, which was marred with various social and political pressures, and how she overcame them.

Wild card

Doing The Most With Phoebe Robinson (Comedy Central, Friday, 11 p.m., series premiere): In her new unscripted and interview-based series, comedian Phoebe Robinson will talk to celebrities who take her out of her comfort zone. The first episode includes horseback riding with Whitney Cummings, and the second, which premieres right after, features Amber Ruffin performing gymnastics. The rest of the lineup for the 10-episode season includes Tan France, Ashley Graham, Hasan Minhaj, Gabrielle Union, among others. Read more about the show in our April TV preview.