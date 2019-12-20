In the build up to Netflix’s new fantasy series, The Witcher, much has been made of its ostensible lead, Henry Cavill, sporting long white hair and golden eyes as heroic Geralt of Rivia. But one of the surprising delights of the series is how it splits it time between three compelling figures: Geralt, a dynamic sorceress named Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), a young princess with an apparent destiny for something far more powerful than royal blood. And while they’re relative newcomers, both Chalotra and Allan shared an excitement over diving into the ambi tious series when we spoke with them earlier this month at The Witcher’s press junket. We also asked the pair about traveling all over Europe for the series’ production, keeping their characters grounded amidst immense transformation, and why the series is a deserving fantasy successor to Game Of Thrones.

