The What We Do In The Shadows spin-off is finally coming to the U.S.

Wellington Paranormal stars Karen O’Leary and Michael Minogue. Photo : Michael Bradley/Getty Images for NZTV Awards

Three years after it originally aired on New Zealand TV, and two since FX’s What We Do In The Shadows TV show confirmed that U.S. audiences are perfectly happy to show up for Je maine Clement and Taika Waititi’s particular take on supernatural television, the WWDITS spin-off series, Wellington Paranormal, is finally coming to American shores. Specifically, the show— which stars Karen O’Leary and Michael Minogue, reprising their roles as oblivious cops from the 2014 film—is coming to The CW and HBO Max this summer, with the two sharing custody of the mockumentary series (mockuseries?) , currently in its third season in New Zealand.

Per Deadline, episodes of Wellington Paranormal will arrive on HBO Max the morning after they air on The CW, allowing both verticals to try to get the most out of the show’s appeal, which focuses on the deadpan, bumbling response of the cops in question when confronted with aliens, demonically possessed teenagers, and, of course, those filthy, reeking werewolves. In other words, the kind of show in which a bunch of well-meaning cops watch a YouTube video for instructions on how to conduct an exorcism, while a demon tries to open a portal to hell in the local shopping mall’s change fountain.

Waititi and Clement developed the series together, with Clement writing and directing several of the episodes. Given that it exists, and so does the internet, the show has been, let’s say, available to American audiences for a couple of years now , but it’s still exciting to see it get an official release— because we certainly haven’t gotten enough deadpan monster comedy just yet.