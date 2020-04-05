Eleanor Matsuura, Khary Payton Photo : Jace Downs ( AMC )

Top pick

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.): Last week’s episode of The Walking Dead was a lot, to say the least, even without everything going on with Carol. Here’s Alex McLevy on “Look At The Flowers”:



The less said about Ezekiel’s slow succumbing to illness, the better—let’s pretend Yumiko’s earnest “I’m here to find out what’s possible” speech of self-help to the guy didn’t happen—but the progression into the city became increasingly bananas, as the trio pass by caged walkers, then walkers tied to chairs, café tables, even motorbikes and cars. Luckily, the show knows this is ridiculous, and Ezekiel cracks up at the absurdity of it all. It doesn’t make it any less silly, but the bare minimum of acknowledging how dumb it is helps it along, at least until the woman with an automatic weapon and Manic Panic hair appears and exclaims, “Oh my god, hi!”

So, that’s Princess (Paola Lazaro), and that’s her jacket. What role she’ll play in tonight’s episode—the show’s last until its 10th season finale, which has been delayed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic—and how it does or does not correspond to her role in the comics remains to be seen. Regardless, Alex McLevy will recap—as soon as he’s done applying Manic Panic to his hair.

Can you binge it? Sure can. The first nine seasons are available on Netflix, and the first eight episodes of season 10 will be available for free on AMC.com and the AMC app later tonight.

Regular coverage

Homeland (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Westworld (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

World On Fire (PBS, 9 p.m., series premiere): The latest Masterpiece series is a BBC ensemble drama centered on the lives of people in the U.K., Poland, France, and Berlin during the buildup to Dunkirk in the Second World War. The title sounds way more topical than it is, but if you’re looking for something wholly engrossing and don’t mind a little death and despair, this is a solid bet—not least because Sean Bean, Lesley Manville, and Helen Hunt are all involved and in top form.

A second season is already in the works.