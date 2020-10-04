Norman Reedus (Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC), Aliyah Royale (Photo: Sarah Shatz/AMC)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, October 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m., 10th-season finale) and The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, 10:06 p.m.): The Walking Dead has quite a long way to shamble before it can rest its weary, decomposing head; in addition to its 11th (and final season), AMC will also be producing an additional six episodes that will be, per a network rep, “an extension of the [season 10] story.” So consider this a soft finale, we suppose?

Afterwards, the show’s newest spin-off, the youngster-centric The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will begin its awkward, groaning journey down life’s long, dusty road. Look for Alex McLevy’s recaps for both.

Can you binge it? Yep. The first nine seasons of TWD proper are alive and well on Netflix; its other big spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, can be found on Hulu.



Regular coverage

Lovecraft Country (HBO, 9 p.m.)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, 9 p.m.): Series premiere

Black-ish (ABC, 10 p.m.): One-hour special

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.)

Wild cards

The Comedy Store (Showtime, 10 p.m., docu-series premiere): “From earliest denizens Freddie Prinze, David Letterman, Jimmy Walker, Robin Williams, Roseanne Barr, Andy Kaufman, and Jay Leno to the likes of Jim Carrey, Damon Wayans, Whoopi Goldberg, Sam Kinison, Marc Maron, Sandra Bernhard, Eddie Griffin, Joe Rogan, and Whitney Cummings, the Store has seen them all in its half-century of existence. And, as [Mike] Binder’s sprawling series relates in interviews and priceless period footage, Mitzi Shore was just as instrumental in shaping American comedy by granting—or peremptorily denying—access to the club’s forbidding rooms.” Read the rest of Dennis Perkins’ pre-air review.



Primal (Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m., mid-season premiere): We’re terribly excited about the return of this series, which “makes clear that the passions that have always driven the most critically affecting of Tartakovsky’s work—violence, melancholy, slapstick, and the pure, kinetic energy of bodies in motion—are still firmly in control of his directorial instincts, sideline in the world of monster cruise ships be damned,” as William Hughes put it in his pre-air review.