The Unicorn prances away for the season

The Unicorn (CBS, 8:31 p.m., first season finale): The Unicorn wraps its delightful first season with a Justified mini-reunion and the next step toward closure for its amiable protagonist. Season one focused as much on Wade’s (Walton Goggins) return to the dating scene as on the restructuring of his family’s support network. The charming widower has been incredibly lucky in his friends, played by Michaela Watkins, Rob Corddry, Omari Benson Miller, and Maya Lynne Robinson, as well as his daughters Grace (Ruby Jay) and Natalie (Makenzie Moss). These interconnected families have all been there for each other throughout the season. But finding someone new has proven elusive for Wade, who muses in the finale that maybe “lightning doesn’t strike twice” when it comes to great love, a statement that hangs over the season closer without weighing it down. “No Matter What The Future Brings” is a high-spirited and warm-hearted episode that covers virtually every kind of rite of passage: a big dance, a graduation, a new career, and, most poignantly, the first time Wade realizes he might actually be moving on. With an appearance from Natalie Zea and a skunk, The Unicorn finale will bring a tear to your eye. [Danette Chavez]

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform , 8:30 p.m .): When this terrific series from Please Like Me’s Josh Thomas premiered back in January, our own Shannon Miller called it a “deeply funny comedy teeming with heart, wit, and a refreshing level of humanity.” And reader, our estimation of this Freeform gem has only grown.

As of this writing, the series has not yet been renewed, so watch tonight and clap like it’s Tinkerbell and you can save its life.