The Undoing reveals who undid it, then Fargo heads for the exits

Photo : FX Networks , Niko Tavernise/HBO

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, November 29. All times are Eastern.



Top picks

The Undoing (HBO, 9 p.m., limited series finale): It’s a night of finales, as both of our top picks for the day will indicate; the latest Walking Dead spinoff is also reaching the end of its first season. But in this case, it’s the end end, unless Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley plan to pull another Big Little Lies. That seems unlikely; odds are we’ll know exactly whodunnit (whoundunnit?) this evening. Watch for Lisa Weidenfeld’s recap.

Can you binge it? As of this evening, the complete limited series awaits you via HBO and HBO Max. Binge away.

Fargo (FX, 10 p.m.): It’s also closing time for the fourth season of Noah Hawley’s FX anthology series, and as of this writing, there’s a chance it, too, could be gone for good. Hawley has not ruled out a fifth season of Fargo, but nothing’s in the works. Still, it’s a certain farewell to this cast and story.

Oh, jeez, our hearts! Keep an eye out for Zack Handlen’s recap.

Can you binge it? Like the rest of the FX stable, Fargo can be found in full on Hulu.

Regular coverage

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, 9 p.m., special time): back-to-back episodes, season-one finale

Moonbase 8 (Showtime, 10:45 p.m.)

Wild cards

My Psychedelic Love Story (Showtime, 9 p.m., premiere): Look for Vikram Murthi’s review of this Errol Morris-directed documentary on what Showtime calls “the dark side of the Timothy Leary saga.”

The Spanish Princess (Starz, 8 p.m, season-two finale): Tonight marks the (likely) end of the Catherine Of Aragon television journey, which Starz will then scuttle away to live in an isolated castle for the rest of its lonely days.