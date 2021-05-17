In Amazon Prime Video’s new series The Underground Railroad, Joel Edgerton plays Ridgeway, a fugitive slave hunter with a sadistic soul and an addled worldview. He’s got few if any redeeming qualities, and yet he also occupies a lot of both story and screen time—and, frankly, carries a lot of parallels to people still operating in the world today. The A.V. Club talked to Edgerton about his approach to the character and how he used Ridgeway’s upbringing and self-esteem to find a way into the role. We also talked about the role of good parents in raising good citizens.

The Underground Railroad is now streaming in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.