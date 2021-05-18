Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Underground Railroad's Aaron Pierre on why the past is never dead

Marah Eakin
Though slavery officially ended in the United States in the 1860s, its ramifications have been felt ever since, whether through racist Jim Crow legislation, red lining, microaggressions, or just general systematic inequality. That’s why many say it’s important that we keep reliving the horror of slavery to really understand what those effected went through, and why those scars run deep even today.

That’s in part what we talked to The Underground Railroad’s Aaron Pierre about. After all, as William Faulkner once said, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” More on that thought, plus Pierre’s reckoning with his native England’s own history of racial oppression can be found in the clip above.

The Underground Railroad is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

