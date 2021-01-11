The Umbrella Academy adds Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Cazzie David, more to season 3 cast

L to R: Britne Oldford (Jemal Countess/Getty Images), Jake Epstein (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) and Cazzie David (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Graphic : The A.V. Club

Note: This post contains spoilers for season two of The Umbrella Academy.

When fans return to Netflix’s Umbrella Academy for season three, things will look notably different. We have a good old fashioned altered timeline to thank for that, as the gang returns from their adventures in the 1960s to find that the Umbrella Academy is now more. In its stead stands Sparrow Academy and a new class of defenders with special abilities—including Ben a.k.a. Sparrow #2 (Justin H. Min) who, in this new timeline, is significantly less dead and far more “Machiavellian” in his quest to become leader. His fellow Sparrows come with a fleshed-out cast, including Jingle Jangle’s Justin Cornwall, Hunters’ Britne Oldford, Degrassi: The Next Generation alum Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David.

Here’s just a little more info on each character, courtesy of Netflix:

Marcus, Sparrow #1 (Cornwall): “A charming, chiseled, colossus. Honest, virtuous, and demanding, Marcus keeps the family together. Graceful but lethal, calculated but compassionate, he is as smart as he is strong. Marcus is disciplined, rational and in control. He oozes confidence and leadership without ever having to raise his voice. “

Fei, Sparrow #3 (Oldford): “Fei sees the world in a special way. She comes across as a misanthrope who would rather be alone than spend even a second with you. But truth be told, Fei wishes she had a friend. Most of the time, Fei is the smartest person in the room and willing to work things out. But if you cross her there’s no looking back because Fei won’t stop until the job is done.”

Alphonso, Sparrow #4 (Epstein): “Years of crime fighting have left his face and body with countless visual reminders of his battles. To compensate, Alphonso is armed with a caustic and biting sense of humor. The only thing he likes better than verbally battering anyone foolish enough to get in his face, is a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.”

Sloane, Sparrow #5 (Rodriguez): “A romantic and a dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her upbringing. But obligations to her family keep Sloane tethered to the Academy, as does her fear of crossing the family line. But Sloane has plans… and one day she might just be brave enough to act on them.”

Jayme, Sparrow #6 (David): “Jayme is a loner hidden under a hoodie. She doesn’t say much because she doesn’t have to. Jayme has a fear-inducing snarl. Catch a glimpse of it, and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time hanging with Alphonso, her only friend.”

Advertisement

A seventh Sparrow known as Christopher is currently credited as “EXISTENTIAL DREAD INDUCING PSYKRONIUM CUBE.” Christopher is “a telekinetic cube of unknown origin. He can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear. He acts as the Sparrows’ consulted oracle who hands out incredible advice and serves as the family mediator. Trustworthy, loyal, and is treated by the Sparrows like any other sibling, Christopher is a force to be reckoned with.” Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gallagher, Ritu Arya, and Adam Godley are all set to return once the show goes back in production, whenever that may be.