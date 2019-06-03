Photo: Liam Daniel (HBO)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 3. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Chernobyl (HBO, 9 p.m., miniseries finale): HBO’s Chernobyl has been one of TV’s toughest shows to watch, going to painstaking lengths to showcase the harsh realities of Ukraine after its 1986 nuclear disaster, and the Soviet government’s failing attempts to cover it up. It all comes to a head tonight, with the final episode, “Vichnaya Pamyat,” in which the truth is finally exposed. Look for Randall Colburn’s post-mortem on the miniseries.

Regular coverage

Good Omens (Amazon, ongoing): Episode four



Wild card

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10:15 p.m.): Gentleman Jack has been renewed for a second season of ass-kicking and swashbuckling from Suranne Jones’ Anne Lister.