Left: Jude Law in The Third Day; Right: Kim Cattrall in the premiere of Filthy Rich Photo : Robert Ludovic / HBO , Skip Bolen / Fox

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 21. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

The Third Day (HBO, 9 p.m.): The second episode of The Third Day’s “Summer” arc finds Sam (Jude Law) contending with being stuck in someone’s version of paradise, the isle of Osea. As Monica Castillo describes in her recap of the series premiere, “There are some The Wicker Man and Midsommar similarities, more so the former than the latter.” Despite every part of his gut telling him to leave, Sam decides to stay to watch the dry run of Osea’s upcoming festival. Marc Munden returns to direct “Saturday—The Son.”

Advertisement

Regular coverage

We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Filthy Rich (Fox, 9 p.m): “Filthy Rich is the first series created by Ma and The Girl On The Train director Tate Taylor, who previously explored aspects of the South as the director and writer of The Help (he grew up with Help author Kathryn Stockett). With Filthy Rich, he may have been trying to craft a Southern gothic soap opera in the Tennessee Williams vein, but he actually wound up revisiting some of The Help’s worst tendencies. The few people of color in Filthy Rich are cast as, yes, the help, with Emmy-nominated The Practice actor Steve Harris as Margaret’s right-hand man, and Daneen Taylor as a Sunshine Network director.” Read the rest of Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review here.