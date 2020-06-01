30 For 30: Be Water (ESPN): Premieres June 7

If The Last Dance didn’t sate your hunger for documentaries about sports figures who are generally considered to be The Best—or at least among The Best—then maybe the next installment of ESPN’s 30 For 30 series will do it. Titled Be Water, this one focuses on the life of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, a man whose skills are so legendary that people close to him were offended by the implication that a fictional version of him could be beaten in a fight. Directed by Bao Nguyen, Be Water will cover Lee’s childhood in Hong Kong, his early life in America trying to break into the movie industry, his disappointment when that didn’t work out, and his eventual return to Hong Kong, where he made the martial arts movies that would turn him into a superstar. It’ll also go deep on the philosophies that drove his approach to martial arts, with interviews from his family, friends, and collaborators. Now we just wait for the inevitable debate about whether Bruce Lee can beat Michael Jordan. [Sam Barsanti]