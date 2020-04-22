The stars of Vida weigh in on #Emico and In The Heights

It’s both a good time and a truly bittersweet time to be a fan of Vida. Yes, the show is coming back—its third season premieres April 26 on Starz—but it also happens to be the show’s last season, something that’s sad to both the show’s hardcore fans and to the team that put the whole thing together.

At the same time, the third season finds the Vida gang as twisted and entwined as ever, with new romances, family members, and struggles coming to the forefront in East L.A. The A.V. Club sat down with three of the show’s stars— Mishel Prada, Melissa Barrera, and Roberta Colindrez—to talk about the show’s beloved fan base, devoted shippers, and Barrera’s role in the upcoming In The Heights.