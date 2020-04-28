Unless you’ve been watching HBO’s Gentleman Jack or have been keeping up with the Irish theater scene, you might be unfamiliar with actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal. But that’s about to change thanks to Hulu’s Normal People—an adaptation of best-selling author Sally Rooney’s second novel—which casts the pair as Marianne and Connell, two students whose charged romance plays out against the backdrop of Ireland’s economic downturn in the 2000s. With an easy charm and a lived-in on-screen chemistry, Edger-Jones and Mescal feel destined to be the object of the internet’s affection, swooned over and gif’d for many months to come. As it turns out, the actors are just as endearing in person, which we learned when we sat down with them this past January at the TCA’s winter press tour. The pair discussed their whirlwind audition process, the question of what makes this a “millennial” love story, and shared their thoughts on Twitter dubbing BBC’s teaser the “horny trailer.” And, because Normal People has a few great needle drops of its own, we had Edger-Jones and Mescal discuss some of their favorite soundtracks, from Drive to Big Little Lies.

The complete first season of Normal People arrives on Hulu on Wednesday, April 29.