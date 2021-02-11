The Stand gets an epilogue and we get to say, “Hello, Clarice

Odessa Young, Rebecca Breeds Photo : Robert Falconer/CBS All Access , Brooke Palmer/CBS

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, February 11. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

The Stand (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m., limited series finale): It’s a big day for new pieces of familiar stories. First up, Stephen King steps to the plate for the finale of The Stand, with an episode that serves as an epilogue to King’s original novel, which was first published in 1978. Quite a gap! We don’t have a trailer to show you, but just know that it’s your chance to spend some extra time with Franny (and hey, if you love the book but skipped the series, this might be a good time to check in!) Look for one last recap from Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya, unless she decides to publish an epilogue recap decades from now.

Clarice (CBS, 10 p.m., series premiere): And after that, CBS launches its Silence Of The Lambs sequel series, which begins a year after the events of the film and a scant 20 years after the premiere of said film.

Look for Alex McLevy’s first recap as soon as he finishes workshopping his “nice chianti” jokes.

Regular coverage

Mr. Mayor (NBC, 8 p.m.)

Walker (The CW, 8 p.m.)



From Film Club

After Midnight (Shudder, 3:01 a.m.): “Defiantly a Florida film, with the afternoon rainstorms, liquor sweats, and chaotic wildlife that such a description suggests, After Midnight is also a deeply romantic story about fucked-up people and a wickedly funny monster movie that delights in the seduction of the unexpected. Equally concerned with women’s pleasure and men’s issues, encompassing the perceptive romantic sprawl of Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy as well as the adrenaline rush siege mentality of Aliens, it is what its original festival title promised: something else.” Read the rest of Jason Shawhan’s thoughts.

Wild card

The Hustler (ABC, 10 p.m.): If you’re anything like us, you spent some time this week reminiscing about Craig Ferguson’s late-night days. Perhaps it’s the right moment to check out his new, swanky game show?