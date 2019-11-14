The Soul Squad awaits word of its fate on The Good Place, plus Grey’s hits episode 350

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, November 14. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Good Place (NBC, 9 p.m.): All high-stakes, deeply flawed experiments must come to an end—and last week, the Soul Squad’s did just that. (If you’re not caught up on The Good Place, steer clear of this clip and the rest of this top pick, quite frankly.)

This week’s episode is called “The Funeral To End All Funerals,” which doesn’t sound all that great for the team but which will probably be great for those of us watching at home. It’ll also be great for Dennis Perkins, who has armed himself with a giant sheet of nachos and a pitcher of margaritas and is ready to recap like a true Arizona dirtbag.

Advertisement

Regular coverage



How To Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:01 p.m.)

Wild card

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8 p.m., 350th episode): Meredith Grey, this is your life.

In the 350th—350th!—episode of Grey’s Anatomy, its protagonist has one big thing in common with the gang on The Good Place: She’s just waiting to hear a decision on her fate. But it looks like she’ll be confronting some figures from her past before she can move forward, either way.