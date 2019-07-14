Photo: Jennifer Clasen (HBO)

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 14.



Big Little Lies (HBO, 9 p.m.): It should go without saying at this point in the season, but all is not well with the Monterey Five.

As Detective Francie from Alias keeps circling, the nerves of Renata, Celeste, Jane, Bonnie, and Madeline Martha I Always Say The Martha But No One Calls Me That They Call Me Madeline Mackenzie are growing ever more frayed. Here, on the cusp of what’s supposedly (and hopefully?) the series finale, that wear and tear matters quite a lot. Gwen Ihnat’s taking some deep breaths, putting on her best walking-around-the-house ballgown, and preparing to recap.

The Movies (CNN, 9 p.m.): This documentary series from producer Tom Hanks (and others, he’s not doing it all himself, he’s a busy guy) returns this week for a trip to the ’90s. We’re counting on at least one Clueless sighting, so prepare to revisit one of the great line readings of this or any age: “You’re a virgin who can’t drive.”