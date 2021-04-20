The Nevers' Primrose on the perils of being a 10-foot-tall teenager

While some of the members of The Nevers’ Touched are able to hide in plain sight, teenage giant Primrose certainly isn’t one of them. A 16-year-old who stands well above her friends, Primrose’s affliction makes her more of a monument or a curiosity to members of society than an actual human—particularly at the salon on this past Sunday’s episode. It’s something we talk to Primrose’s portrayer, Anna Devlin, about in the clip above. We also talk to Viola “Myrtle” Prettejohn about how she prepped for so many language flips and Kiran Sonia Sawar, who plays Harriet, about why her character has never really fit even, even before she was touched.

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.