The Nevers' James Norton and Tom Riley on sex, drugs, and birds

Grantchester, The Nevers is not. Fans of James Norton’s work as Anglican vicar Sidney Chambers on ITV’s popular period mystery drama might find his Nevers turn as Hugo Swann, polyamorous vice lord, a bit jarring. But that’s part of the fun of the role, and of the actor’s choices overall. You never really know what you’re going to get.

In the clip above, we talk with Norton about his character’s lustful and shameful motivations, as well as the nature of sex work. We also chat up Tom Riley, who plays Swann’s on-screen bestie Augie Bidlow, about how the pair’s friendship developed and what it’s like to inhabit a bird.

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.