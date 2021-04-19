On HBO’s The Nevers, a small group of individuals have been given special powers by some force or natural phenomenon. So, are they superheroes or, in some cases, supervillains? It’s a good question, and one we pose to three actors playing members of The Touched in the interview above. In the clip, Eleanor Tomlinson, Elizabeth Berrington, and Ella Smith weigh in on whether being touched is a gift or a curse, and what each of their characters’ powers has done for—or to—their lives.

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.