The Nevers' Denis O'Hare on the sadistic history of science

Being a doctor might be a noble profession in 2021, but not that long ago, medical science was often used as an excuse for experimentation, sadism, and just plain quackery. We see a little bit of all three in HBO’s new series The Nevers, where True Blood’s Denis O’Hare plays an overwhelmingly villainous MD performing some sort of lobotomy/robot-making procedure on members of the Touched. It’s some pretty evil shit. Fortunately, that’s offset by Zackary Momoh’s portrayal of Dr. Edmund Hague, a Touched doctor who can heal with his very hand. In the video above, we talk to both O’Hare and Momoh about their character’s journey in medicine, the discriminatory history of medicine in general, and just what O’Hare’s Dr. Horatio Cousens could be up to.

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.