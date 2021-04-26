Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

The Nevers' Denis O'Hare on the sadistic history of science

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Save
Alerts

Being a doctor might be a noble profession in 2021, but not that long ago, medical science was often used as an excuse for experimentation, sadism, and just plain quackery. We see a little bit of all three in HBO’s new series The Nevers, where True Blood’s Denis O’Hare plays an overwhelmingly villainous MD performing some sort of lobotomy/robot-making procedure on members of the Touched. It’s some pretty evil shit. Fortunately, that’s offset by Zackary Momoh’s portrayal of Dr. Edmund Hague, a Touched doctor who can heal with his very hand. In the video above, we talk to both O’Hare and Momoh about their character’s journey in medicine, the discriminatory history of medicine in general, and just what O’Hare’s Dr. Horatio Cousens could be up to.

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement