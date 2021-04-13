Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Nevers' Ben Chaplin and Amy Manson on whether The Touched are villains or victims

Marah Eakin
It might seem like the big, bad villain of The Nevers is Maladie, she of quick knife and sadistic brain, but what if, instead, she’s just a product of a rough upbringing, poor health care, and an untimely brush with whatever sparked her powers? Is Maladie a villain, then, or a victim? It’s a question we posed to The Nevers’ Amy Manson, who plays Maladie, as well as to Ben Chaplin, who plays Detective Frank Mundi. We also asked Chaplin whether he thinks Mundi wishes he’d been touched, which he admits he hadn’t really thought about in that way before.

The Nevers airs Sunday nights on HBO.

