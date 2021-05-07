Pepe The King Prawn and Gonzo Screenshot : Disney+

Throughout the years, we’ve been blessed with plenty of Muppets Christmas movies and specials: The Muppet Christmas Carol, A Muppet Family Christmas, The Christmas Toy—all the way back to 1970’s The Great Santa Claus Switch. But when it comes to Halloween, the holiday has been neglected, even though it’d be the perfect opportunity for the type of spooky, wholesome fun Kermit The Frog and friends have enjoyed with the likes of Vincent Price, Alice Cooper, and Muppet Monster Adventure for the Playstation 1.

Advertisement

But this Halloween, the Muppets will socialize with some grim, grinning ghosts. Today, Disney+ announced a Muppets special where Gonzo and Pepe head to the Haunted Mansion, the home to 999 happy haunts that’s been operating in various Disney Parks since 1969. A press release says the special will feature “a star-studded Muppets cast, celebrity cameos, [and] all-new music.”

“This fall, prepare to experience your most hilarious and harrowing Halloween ever, Muppets Haunted Mansion,” says Gonzo in a video sharing the news. The clip itself doesn’t give any sneak peeks at the Muppets inside the attraction, leaving plenty of suspense. There’s also no exact release date set yet, but we can’t wait to see what eerie adventures Gonzo and Pepe find themselves in.

It’s been more than 30 years since the Muppets’ last high-profile visit to a Disney theme park, 1990’s The Muppets At Walt Disney World, though they didn’t make it to the Magic Kingdom’s version of the Haunted Mansion during that trip. (It all worked out okay: They missed out on the Stretching Room, but they got their very own 3-D movie attraction out of the deal.) Disney did make a different Haunted Mansion-set special in the 1990s: Happy Haunting Party At Disneyland, which beckoned kids to “Hurry baaaaaack… hurry baaaaaaack” as part of the Disney Sing Along Songs home-video series.