Being a kid on The Mosquito Coast sucks, pretty much. You’ve been dragged from town to town your whole life, have no friends, don’t get to go to school or have a phone, and now, thanks to some backstory your parents won’t even divulge, you’re on the run from the law and facing down Mexican cartels. Screw that, man.

In the video above, we talk to the two actors who play Mosquito’s kids, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, about their sheltered on-screen lives and the Stockholm Syndrome that has ensued. We also talk Star Wars, filming in the desert, and the idea of danger passing for adventure.

The Mosquito Coast is available now on Apple TV+.