The moment has arrived: It’s time to head to Everwood

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, January 19. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Everwood (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete series ): Okay, so it’s a slow TV Tuesday. There are many ways you could use the resulting time. Catch up on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, maybe. It’s charming! But if you’re all caught up with Zoey and/or simply aren’t up for musical numbers right now, then hey, Everwood’s calling.

This darling of The WB’s heyday was, until today, only available if you purchased it from a streaming service like Amazon or Apple. But HBO Max has added yet another gem to its swiftly growing library, and now that it’s finally on Roku, perhaps it’s time to head to Colorado with Treat Williams and company. Our trusty WB expert, LaToya Ferguson, describes it as “Peak Berlanti before he became BERLANTI,” so take from that what you will and enjoy the tears, the needledrops, a Chris, and the ferris wheel.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Finding Your Roots (PBS, 8 p.m., season-seven premiere): The sixth season of Dr. Henry Louis Gates’ adventures in tracing the family trees of famous people only recently ended, but that’s no reason to pass up the beginning of the next. Tonight’s guests include Glenn Close and John Waters. JOHN. WATERS. That’s what NBC used to call Must See TV.

