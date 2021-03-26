Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
The Mighty Ducks' Lauren Graham says some kids are just pushed too hard

Marah Eakin
In the new Disney+ series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Lauren Graham plays Alex, the overworked and under-supported mom of Evan, a kid who’s just been kicked off the Ducks for not being good enough. Why, Alex asks, should playing a sport be just about winning, or just about how many coaches or camps you can attend? Why can’t it just be about having fun, doing something you love, and making new friends? Thus, along with Alex, she births The Don’t Bothers, a team of hockey novice misfits that seem bound to fail. It’s a Disney show, though, and it’s The Mighty Ducks, so we’re guessing that these ragtag kids might just have a chance.

The A.V. Club talked to Graham about the challenges both Alex and Evan face on the show, including the horrifying lack of support most companies offer working parents. All that plus Graham’s thoughts on the rigors of trying to make a show during a global pandemic can be found in the video above.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ March 26.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

