What's On Tonight

The Mandalorian closes up shop for the season

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:What's On Tonight
Photo: Disney+

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, December 27, and Saturday, December 28. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Mandalorian (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m., first season finale): Last week’s penultimate episode of The Mandalorian arrived on Wednesday, not Friday, so there’s been a longer-than-usual gap between episodes. Those of you who’ve grown tired of your last crop of Baby Yoda GIFs and screenshots, rejoice! Odds are you’ve got at least a few minutes of Baby Yoda content to mine for new material.

Enjoy it while you can, because after this comes a long dry spell. More importantly, this is our last chance until season two arrives to see Pedro Pascal’s mug. What are the odds Mando takes off his mask before “Chapter 8” reaches its end? We’re thinking pretty high. Katie Rife returns to recap.

Regular coverage

Steven Universe Future (Cartoon Network, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.)

Wild cards

New Order: Decades and Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know (Showtime+, Friday, 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.): Showtime wants to fill your Friday night with back-to-back music docs. First up: New Order.

That’s followed by a look at four decades of Duran Duran.

