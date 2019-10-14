The Lynx prepare for an important coronation on tonight’s Lodge 49 finale

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, October 14. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:01 p.m., second season finale ): Last week’s excursion to Guadalajara left us with a couple questions about tonight’s finale. From her recap of “Le Rêve Impossible,” our own Danette Chavez writes:

The road is now set for the finale, though we still don’t really know what’s coming. Liz and Dud’s team-up fulfills some prophecy, but wasn’t Liz also advised to forge her own path? Janet didn’t end up framing Liz, but given how desperate she was to make the Bitcoin thing work, is she really going to let something like Liz’s possible testimony against her just go? And even though the gang professes not to care about money, if it turns out that the scrolls can create some direct doorway to the South Pole, surely someone will want to make that trip?

Hopefully, we’ll get the answers to those questions and more when Lodge 49 wraps up its excellent second season tonight.

Regular coverage

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, 9 p.m., second-season finale)

The Deuce (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m., fall premiere): Desus and Mero return to late night after an extended summer hiatus—they’ve been off the air since early August—with rising rap superstar DaBaby in tow.