The live but also not live Little Mermaid is about to be part of your wooooorld

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 5. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

The Wonderful World Of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! (ABC, 8 p.m.): This particular TV event is somehow both simpler and more complicated than it sounds, so let’s try to clear things up: It’s The Little Mermaid, the animated Disney movie, but it’s also live.



Advertisement

Maybe that actually made it worse? Just watch this for a second:

The 1989 film will be interspersed with live musical numbers—some from the movie, some from the subsequent Broadway musical, and some that are new—performed by Moana star Auli’i Cravalho (Ariel), Queen Latifah (Ursula), John Stamos (Chef Louis), Shaggy (Sebastian), Amber Riley (The Emcee), and Graham Phillips (Prince Eric), among others. Promotional videos for the show include some pretty impressive aerial choreography, so it’s not just famous people singing songs you already know, planted in front of a mic on those—what’s that word again?—feet. Frankly, we’re still not sure what to expect, beyond these two facts: Auli’i Cravalho is going to sing the holy crap out of “Part Of Your World,” and Caroline Siede will be around to recap and help us make sense of it all.

Caroline, one piece of advice? Don’t underestimate the importance of body language, yeah!

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Arrow (The CW, 9 p.m.)



Wild card

Three interesting options from Netflix today, so here’s a brief word on each.

The End Of The F***ing World (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., second-season premiere): The series that fucking shocked Netflix by being really fucking successful returns for a second season, which will follow Alyssa (Jessica Barden) as she adjusts to a new, fucked-up life without Alex Lawther’s James; Naomi Ackie (Lady Macbeth) joins the cast.

She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season 4 premiere): More She-Ra! Catra lands a secret weapon, Glimmer struggles with her new responsibilities, and horses run their mouths. What’s not to love?

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Pretty straightforward deal here. This is a Seth Meyers comedy special. In it, he will do stand-up. He will also maybe say “fuck,” because on Netflix, you can say “fuck.”