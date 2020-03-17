The Legends Of Tomorrow proudly present “Romeo V. Juliet: Dawn Of Justness”

Brandon Routh Photo : Dean Buscher ( The CW )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, March 17. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): The real significance of tonight’s episode of Legends Of Tomorrow has little to do with this particular point, but the point must be made all the same: Man, they sure know how to name an episode, huh? Behold, the teaser for “Romeo V Juliet: Dawn Of Justness.”

(By the way, if you don’t want to know what the aforementioned significance is, skip ahead to the regular coverage section.)

Advertisement

That’s a hell of an episode title (particularly for a DC show) but the real reason our beloved Legends Of Tomorrow is a lock for tonight’s top pick is that this episode is the final outing that will include Brandon Routh’s Ray Palmer and Courtney Ford’s Nora Darhk as a part of the regular cast. Both Ford and Routh have been excellent on the series, and Routh in particular has been a standout since the very beginning, so this is a real “parting is such sweet sorrow” situation. Allison Shoemaker will recap, assuming she can see her keyboard through the tears.

Can you binge it?: Yes. In the U.S., you can watch the first four seasons in full on Netflix. As for the current season, most, though not all, of the episodes are available through CW Seed; they can also be purchased through Amazon, iTunes, and other such services.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Supermarket Stakeout (Food Network, 10 p.m., second season premiere): A very strange time for a show in which chefs park outside a grocery store and have to negotiate for the grocery bags of departing shoppers. Alex Guarnaschelli hosts, and presumably no one will be making a meal from three packs of ramen, a bag of dried beans, and the lone roll of one-ply toilet paper that remained on the shelves.