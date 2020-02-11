The Legends Of Tomorrow head to prom in “Slay Anything”

Courtney Ford, Brandon Routh, Nick Zano Photo : Jeff Weddell ( The CW )

Top pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): This week’s Legends Of Tomorrow seems to answer the question, “What would American Horror Story: 1984 be like if it were a comedy, and also included time travel?”

We love these glorious weirdos, who have to track down their latest “Encore”—that’s a citizen of hell released to wander the earth once more by Astra, a girl John Constantine tried to save who is now an adult woman trying to nefariously pin down power in the afterlife—at a high school reunion. Things go badly, and the weirdos who didn’t make the trip have to travel back in time to set things right—that’s where the prom comes in, we’re guessing. If there is any justice in this world, Beebo will be crowned prom king, but regardless, Allison Shoemaker will recap.

Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Cherish The Day (OWN, 11 p.m., series premiere): OWN’s latest is an anthology series from Ava DuVernay, the first chapter of which centers on the love story of a young couple living in Los Angeles: Gently (Xosha Roquemore of The Mindy Project) and Evan (Alano Miller, Underground). The eight- episode season will cover five years, with each episode devoted to a single day.

Also on board: the Cicely Tyson. We’ll have more with Roquemore and Miller tomorrow, when the show premieres in its usual time slot, 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.