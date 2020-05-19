Jes Macallan, Caity Lotz Photo : Jeff Weddel ( The CW )

Top pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): It’s an inevitability in a time-travel story: Eventually, your heroes will find themselves in an apocalypse. So here are the Legends Of Tomorrow, stranded in the U.K. and surrounded by zombies.

Look for Allison Shoemaker’s recap of the fittingly titled “I Am Legends” tonight—an episode that seems likely to continue the show’s hot streak.

Can you binge it? The first four seasons await you on Netflix—and when you reach the crossover episode each season, you may want to zip over to the other Arrowverse shows for context.

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., comedy special premiere): “Patton Oswalt looks happy. Traversing the stage at the Knight Theater in Charlotte, North Carolina, for his latest Netflix special, I Love Everything, the comedian can’t help but burst into a giant grin repeatedly over the course of his set. Even during his complaints about the horrific nature of the ‘healthy’ breakfast cereals he now makes himself consume in his 50s (‘I’m eating cereal that tastes like an unpopular teenager’s poetry’), Oswalt is all smiles. It may seem surprising to longtime fans who still recall the royally pissed-off nerd who launched salvo after whip-smart salvo in the culture wars during his early comedy albums like Feelin’ Kinda Patton or Werewolves And Lollipops. But the man who once raged against the appalling nature of ’80s hair metal seems to have made peace with things—well, except maybe Denny’s.” Look for the rest of Alex McLevy’s review on the site today.

Regular coverage

On stage At home

The Flash reunion (Stars In The House via YouTube, 8 p.m.): The Flash wrapped up its season just last week, but if you’re already pining for Grant Gustin and company, today’s your lucky day. Gustin will be joined by fellow cast member Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, Candice Patton, Tom Cavanagh, Carlos Valdes, Danielle Nicolet, and Hartley Sawyer, and like all streams from SITH, the event will raise money for The Actors Fund.

Wild card

After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special and The Story Of Soaps (ABC, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.): Tonight, ABC airs a pair of non-fiction specials intent on shedding light on other TV events and entertainments. First, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith tries to wring just a little bit more out of The Last Dance with this wrap-up special, which will feature a discussion with Magic Johnson and more surprise “NBA legends.”

That’s followed by The Story Of Soaps, a documentary special chronicling the evolution of the soap opera. (Yes, Susan Lucci will appear.)