The latest Netflix cooking show looks Crazy Delicious

Screenshot : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 24. All times are Eastern.

Advertisement

Top pick

Crazy Delicious (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): When the creators of Crazy Delicious, the new cooking competition series from Netflix and the U.K.’s Channel Four, started dreaming up their show, they could not have imagined that it would exist even further from our everyday reality than it would have a few months ago. But not only do these people get to cook in a Willy Wonka-esque wonderland in which everything is edible, but they also all inhabit that space at the same time and frequently stand within six feet of each other. Feel the fantasy!

Host Jayde Adams and celebrity chef judges Niklas Ekstedt, Heston Blumenthal, and Carla Hall (Carla forever!) anchor the series, which asks competitors to cook with maximum creativity. Look for Kayla Sutton’s review this morning.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

Lenox Hill: Pandemic (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., special episode premiere): This medical docuseries returns for a stand-alone episode that gives viewers a glimpse of life inside New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital during the COVID-19 outbreak, from the early days onward.

Can you binge it? Indeed you can. The eight-episode first season premiered on June 10, and awaits you in its entirety on Netflix.