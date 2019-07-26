Photo: JoJo Whilden (Netflix)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27. All times are Eastern.



Prepare to have Regina Spektor stuck in your head and The Boys lollygagging around the house, for the dawning of the fourth Streamapocalpyse is nigh.

Orange Is The New Black (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete seventh season): You’ve got time (you’ve got tiiiiiiii-iiiiiii-iiiiime) for the final season of this groundbreaking series, right?

As that (really excellent) trailer helpfully reminds us, the status quo for the women of Litchfield has changed yet again. Piper (Taylor Schilling) is on the outside, as is Sophia (Laverne Cox); Taystee (Danielle Brooks) is dealing with the fallout from her conviction; and Suzanne (Uzo Aduba) wants ice cream. And justice.

OITNB has had its ups and downs, to be sure, but there’s no denying that it changed the TV landscape, and had—and has—one of the finest ensemble casts out there. We’re sorry to see it go, but optimistic about its end. Myles McNutt’s recaps will run throughout the weekend.

The Boys (Amazon, Friday, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): Let’s leave the women of Orange for a moment to contemplate The Boys in their profane glory.

Based on the comic of the same name by Preacher’s Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, this series adaption—created by Timeless’ Eric Kripke along with Evan Goldberg and Seth Roger (both of Preacher and lots of other things)—promises to be every bit as violent, foul-mouthed, and visceral as its sister series. In it, fame has corrupted the superheroes of the world, and it’s up to the titular Boys (not all male) to stop them. If you like the idea of Karl Urban saying “fuck” a lot, this is for you. Keep an eye out for Liz Shannon Miller’s pre-air review.

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, Friday, 8 p.m.)

Share (HBO, Saturday, 10 p.m.): Based on an award-winning short film from Pippa Bianco, Share looks like some lighthearted Saturday night viewing.

Or not so lighthearted. Rhianne Barreto anchors the film, which also features Charlie Plummer and Poorna Jagannathan.