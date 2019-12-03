As groundbreaking as it was, anyone would tell you that The L Word’s initial run hasn’t aged entirely well. As put by writer Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya in her 2015 look at the series’ 10 best episodes, it lived “in a very narrow neighborhood of the diverse world of queer women,” barely scratching the surface on complex racial and transgender issues that a ffect the queer community in the real world (and don’t get us started on the show’s tonally odd murder mystery final season). So it makes sense why few television revivals have been as anticipated as Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q, a return to the show’s world that makes its intent to right the wrongs of its past clear right there in its definition-broadening subtitle. At this past summer’s TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, we had the opportunity to sit down with new L Word cast members Jacqueline Toboni, Leo Shang, and Rosanny Zayas in front of a distractingly fake plant to talk about what the original series meant to them, and to learn about how their characters help open up The L Word to 2019 and the wider queer world.

Advertisement